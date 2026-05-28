UPDATE: Dense Fog Advisory for parts of region this morning

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 3:00 A.M.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the region until 10 a.m. today.

This includes Butler, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio. It is also for Union and Wayne counties in Indiana.

-INITIAL STORY-

Get ready for much drier weather after several days of heavy rain.

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We are seeing areas of patchy dense across the region this morning.

Visibility is under a quarter mile in some parts.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once the fog lifts, we will see periods of much drier weather.

This includes partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid-70s.

It will stay dry throughout the weekend with periods of sunshine, but it will be seasonally cooler

Weekend highs will range between the mid to upper 70s.

The best news of all?

We are drying out!

The five-day trend shows all zeros for chances of rain.

This means water levels will eventually recede.

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