Dept. of Homeland Security responds to federal appeals court ruling on protected status for Haitians

SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is responding following a federal appeals court ruling against efforts to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians living in the United States.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Associated Press reported that the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., issued the 2-1 ruling on Friday.

“The government’s failure to meet its burden of demonstrating irreparable harm alone justifies denying emergency relief that would upend the status quo and increase uncertainty while this appeal proceeds,” the court said.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the following statement to News Center 7, a DHS spokesperson confirmed the department would be taking the case to the Supreme Court:

“Supreme Court, here we come.

Haiti’s TPS was granted following an earthquake that took place over 15 years ago, it was never intended to be a de facto amnesty program, yet that’s how previous administrations have used it for decades.

Temporary means temporary and the final word will not be from activist judges legislating from the bench.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, the TPS for Haitians was set to expire last month, but has been extended multiple times due to cases challenging its cancellation.

On Monday, Springfield Mayor Rob Rue also reacted to Friday’s ruling with the following statement:

“While this latest ruling continues the legal process, our focus remains the same. Stability and clarity are important for families who are part of our community. Many individuals affected by these decisions are working, paying taxes, raising families and contributing to the life of our City every day. We respect the judicial process and remain committed to the well-being of the people who call our City home.”

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group