Deputies are investigating a reported stabbing in Jefferson Township

Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights
Investigation FILE PHOTO: Police in Oklahoma are investigating a shooting during a party that left 13 injured. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are on the scene of a reported stabbing in Jefferson Township.

The call came out just after 8 a.m. to the 300 block of Bricker Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that someone has been stabbed in the thigh.

Additional information wasn’t readily available.

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