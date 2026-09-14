Deputies are investigating a reported stabbing in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are on the scene of a reported stabbing in Jefferson Township.
The call came out just after 8 a.m. to the 300 block of Bricker Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police respond to a multi-vehicle accident near Cousin Vinny’s in Montgomery Co
- ‘I feel good;’ Congresswoman returns to D.C. 6 weeks after hit-and-run crash
- Ohio Zoo proposal features beloved Asian small-clawed otters
The dispatcher confirmed that someone has been stabbed in the thigh.
Additional information wasn’t readily available.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]