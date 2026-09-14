Deputies are investigating a reported stabbing in Jefferson Township

FILE PHOTO: Police in Oklahoma are investigating a shooting during a party that left 13 injured.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are on the scene of a reported stabbing in Jefferson Township.

The call came out just after 8 a.m. to the 300 block of Bricker Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that someone has been stabbed in the thigh.

Additional information wasn’t readily available.

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