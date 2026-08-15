Deputies arrest 2 men, daughter of woman killed in shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A 55-year-old woman was found dead inside an Ohio home early Friday morning, and now her daughter and two other men are in custody.

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Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Bean-Oller Road just after midnight, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported that his wife had been shot.

First responders found the woman with apparent gunshot wounds, WBNS-10 TV reported.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Tamela Dutcher.

In a news release sent to WBNS-10 TV on Friday evening, officials said detectives executed a search warrant and arrested 21-year-old Dajameous Payne and 20-year-old Christian Evans.

Both Delaware men are facing a murder charge and are being held in the Delaware County Jail.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed to WBNS-10 TV that the victim’s 18-year-old daughter, Bryanna Dutcher, was arrested and is facing an obstruction of justice charge.

The homicide remains under investigation.

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