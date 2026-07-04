Missing 13-year-old found safe

JEFFERSON TWP — UPDATE:

The missing girl has been located and is safe.

INITIAL REPORT:

Deputies are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The girl is around 5ft 3 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing blue bell-bottoms, a blue shirt, and black glasses.

TRENDING STORIES:

She left her home today, sometime between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 pm in the 1000 block of Park Glen Drive, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who has seen her or has information regarding her location is urged to contact the Regional Dispatch Center immediately at 937-225-4357(HELP)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]