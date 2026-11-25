Deputies brace for surge in OVI offenses during busy travel period

MIAMI COUNTY — It’s notorious for being one of the busiest travel days of the year, with millions of Ohioans traveling by car.

More than 88 million Americans are making road trips across the country.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office wanted to get ahead of the rush.

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“The holidays always sees an increase of parties, people being together, and there’s more alcohol consumption and things like that,” Sheriff Dave Duchak said.

News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky rode along with Deputy Zach Sedarat during his patrol shift Wednesday afternoon.

He said he sees a lot more people speeding this time of year.

The sheriff’s office said OVI’s double during the holiday season.

“There’s various cues that they look for,” Duchak said. “The deputies and all your officers kind of know what roads and routes people coming from bars (take).”

They want to make sure everyone can get to and from their holiday festivities safely.

“There’s so many ways now that you don’t need to get behind a wheel of a car if you’ve been drinking and just enjoy the holidays and be safe,” Duchak said.

OHLQ is partnering with Lyft to offer $15 off your ride home this holiday season.

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