Troopers called to investigate crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — First responders are on scene of a crash in Darke County on Monday night.

The two-car crash was reported at the intersection of OH-47 and Ansonia-Hunchbarger Road before 8:30 p.m., a Darke County dispatcher confirmed.

A dispatcher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post confirmed troopers are also on scene.

News Center 7 crews on scene see two cars involved, both with extensive damage.

The intersection is blocked by crime scene tape and spotlights are shining on the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to learn more information. We will continue to follow this story.

