UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after crash at busy Montgomery Co. intersection

HARRISON TWP. — -UPDATE @ 8:25 P.M.
A person was injured after a crash at a busy Montgomery County intersection on Sunday night.
Deputies responded just before 7 p.m. to N. Dixie Drive and Bartley Road on a reported crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
A deputy told our news crew at the scene that medics transported a person to an area hospital.
Photos from our news crew show that two cars were involved in the crash.
One sustained front-end damage.
-INITIAL STORY-
Deputies and medics responded to a crash at a busy intersection on Sunday night.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to N. Dixie Drive and Bartley Road on a reported crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor.
Photos from our news crew show that two cars were involved in the crash.
One sustained front-end damage.
The street is blocked off with yellow caution tape.
