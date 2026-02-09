UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after crash at busy Montgomery Co. intersection

HARRISON TWP. — -UPDATE @ 8:25 P.M.

A person was injured after a crash at a busy Montgomery County intersection on Sunday night.

Deputies responded just before 7 p.m. to N. Dixie Drive and Bartley Road on a reported crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

A deputy told our news crew at the scene that medics transported a person to an area hospital.

Photos from our news crew show that two cars were involved in the crash.

One sustained front-end damage.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

