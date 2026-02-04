Deputies corral escaped pig, return it home

BUTLER COUNTY — Area deputies responded to an unusual call on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that deputies responded to an unusual call when a “curious pig decided it was time to break free from his enclosure and explore the neighborhood.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies responded quickly and located the escaped pig, who the sheriff’s office said was “clearly enjoying his newfound freedom while pleading his case.”

Through teamwork and patience, deputies were able to block the pig in with their cruisers and corral the pig to keep him secure until his owners arrived.

The pig was reunited with his family, and no injuries were reported.

“This lil piggy went wee wee wee all the way home!!” the sheriff’s office said in their post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group