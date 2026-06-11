Deputies deal with goat trespassers in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — Deputies in Butler County recently had to work to corral some “suspicious trespassers” at a person’s home.

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On Tuesday, deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oxford Middletown Road on reports of suspicious trespassers in a backyard.

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When they got to the scene, they found that seven adult goats and one juvenile goat had wandered onto the property.

“Despite extensive negotiations involving snacks and coaxing, the goats were reluctant to leave their newly claimed residence,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

While they were able to return seven of the eight goats to their home, one adult male goat got away. Body camera video showed it jumping onto the roof of an SUV and running into a nearby wooded area.

Deputies described him as “short, extremely stubborn, and highly mischievous.”

If anyone spots the goat, which is white with brown markings on the right side of his face, they can contact the sheriff’s office.

“He is not considered dangerous, but he may be armed with an attitude,” they wrote.

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