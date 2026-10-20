Deputies investigate 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Crews are investigating a crash in Darke County early Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to the intersection of State Route 49 and OHIO 722 around 1:14 a.m., according to a Darke County Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that two vehicles are involved in this crash.

Additional information was not readily available at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

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