Deputies investigate crash in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Deputies are investigating a crash that happened early Monday morning in a Dayton neighborhood.
The initial call came out at 12:23 a.m. to the intersection of Kathleen Avenue and Pointview Avenue for a traffic stop, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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Fire and EMS crews were also dispatched to the scene for a vehicle accident, according to the dispatcher.
Additional information was not readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if any injuries have been reported.
We will continue to follow this story.
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