Deputies investigate early morning crash near busy intersection

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Harrison Township deputies are on the scene of a crash near the intersection of West Hillcrest and Salem Avenues on Tuesday morning.

The call came out around 2:17 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

No additional information was available at the time.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group