Deputies investigating crash involving semi in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a crash involving a semi in Darke County on Monday.
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Around 11:09 a.m., Darke County deputies and medics were dispatched to the area of US 127 and State Route 47 on reports of a crash, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.
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The crash reportedly involves a car and a semi-truck.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
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