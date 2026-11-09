Deputies investigating crash involving semi in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a crash involving a semi in Darke County on Monday.

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Around 11:09 a.m., Darke County deputies and medics were dispatched to the area of US 127 and State Route 47 on reports of a crash, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.

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The crash reportedly involves a car and a semi-truck.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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