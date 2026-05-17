Deputies investigating a hit-and-run in local township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating a crash in Harrison Township.
Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Catalpa for a crash just before 4 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Several students appointed to military schools at Dayton Dragons game
- Police ID man shot, killed on bus near Ohio zoo; suspect in custody
- Police pay tribute to 2 Dayton officers killed in line of duty
The dispatcher confirmed that the crash was being investigated as a hit-and-run.
There are unknown injuries at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]