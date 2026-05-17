Deputies investigating a hit-and-run in local township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating a crash in Harrison Township.

Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Catalpa for a crash just before 4 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that the crash was being investigated as a hit-and-run.

There are unknown injuries at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

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