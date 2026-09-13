Deputies investigating reported shooting at apartment complex in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex in Harrison Township.
The call came out just after 1 a.m. to the 1900 block of Gant Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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Additional information wasn’t readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the extent of their injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
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