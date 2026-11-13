Deputies locate suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has found the vehicle they believe was part of a deadly hit-and-run earlier this week.

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As previously reported, the crash happened at the intersection of Reily Millville Road and Bunker Hill Woods Road on Wednesday.

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A witness told deputies that a vehicle attempted to turn left onto northbound Bunker Hill Woods Road, crossing into the path of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the rear passenger side of the vehicle before traveling off the right side of the roadway.

The motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

While one witness said they saw a red Jeep Cherokee, an additional witness came forward and described the vehicle as a black Jeep Cherokee.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team reviewed FLOCK camera footage for a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee with damage to its rear passenger side.

Investigators found a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee matching the description entering the City of Hamilton from State Route 129.

After tracking the Jeep on multiple FLOCK cameras, investigators were able to make a traffic stop on it near State Route 177 and Old Oxford Road on Thursday.

The driver was detained for questioning.

The crash remains under investigation.

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