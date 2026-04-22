Deputies looking for suspect accused of breaking into storage units, stealing catalytic converters

GREENE COUNTY — Can you help?

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The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

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Authorities believe the suspect broke into multiple storage units, stole catalytic converters, and caused property damage.

The incidents occurred at the same location across a similar time frame, the office said.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or have any information related to these incidents is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Detective Alex Brennaman at (937) 562-4814 or alex.brennaman@greenecountyohio.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the office’s Submit-a-Tip system.

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