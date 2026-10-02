Deputies, medic respond to Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY — Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash in Shelby County.
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The crash was reported in the area of State Route 47 and Hardin-Wapak Road around 1:38 p.m.
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A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed that initial reports were that a vehicle had hit a tree.
Additional information about the crash or any injuries was not immediately available.
News Center 7 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional information. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
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