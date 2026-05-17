UPDATE: 2 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Township on Sunday morning.

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Around 8:20 a.m., crews responded to the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive on reports of a crash with injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The crash involved two vehicles, according to the sergeant.

Two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, the sergeant confirmed.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

We are working to learn what caused the crash and will update this story.

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