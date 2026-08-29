UPDATE: At least 2 injured after crash at busy intersection in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:20 P.M.
At least two people were injured after a crash in Miami County on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies and medics responded around 6:20 p.m. on State Route 571 and State Route 201 to a reported crash, according to Miami County dispatchers.
Investigators told our news that medics transported at least two people to a local hospital.
Photos from our news crew at the scene show two vehicles were involved in the wreck.
A silver car had heavy damage on the driver’s side. The second vehicle was also damaged.
Both vehicles ended up in a ditch.
News Center 7 is working to learn how serious the injuries are.
We will continue to update this story.
-INITIAL STORY-
Several medics responded to a crash in Miami County on Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. on State Route 571 and State Route 201, according to a Miami County dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- High school football players accused of stealing over $4500 worth of items from Dick’s
- Spirit EMS mourning unexpected death of on-duty paramedic
- Community comes together for 1st Longest Table in Downtown Piqua
A photo from our news crew shows two vehicles involved in the crash.
A silver car had heavy damage on the driver’s side. The second vehicle was also damaged.
Both vehicles ended up in a ditch.
Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that a medical helicopter was initially requested for this crash, but medics canceled it. When we asked why, dispatchers did not answer.
We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]