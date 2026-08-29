UPDATE: At least 2 injured after crash at busy intersection in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:20 P.M.

At least two people were injured after a crash in Miami County on Saturday.

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Deputies and medics responded around 6:20 p.m. on State Route 571 and State Route 201 to a reported crash, according to Miami County dispatchers.

Investigators told our news that medics transported at least two people to a local hospital.

Photos from our news crew at the scene show two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

A silver car had heavy damage on the driver’s side. The second vehicle was also damaged.

Both vehicles ended up in a ditch.

News Center 7 is working to learn how serious the injuries are.

We will continue to update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Several medics responded to a crash in Miami County on Saturday night.

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The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. on State Route 571 and State Route 201, according to a Miami County dispatcher.

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A photo from our news crew shows two vehicles involved in the crash.

A silver car had heavy damage on the driver’s side. The second vehicle was also damaged.

Both vehicles ended up in a ditch.

Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that a medical helicopter was initially requested for this crash, but medics canceled it. When we asked why, dispatchers did not answer.

We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

Crash SR 571 Bethel Twp Photo from: Kylie Bridgeman/Staff (Kylie Bridgeman/Staff)

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