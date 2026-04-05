Deputies, medics respond to crash in Mercer County

FILE PHOTO: Deputies, medics respond to crash in Mercer County

Deputies, medics respond to crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a crash in Mercer County on Saturday night.

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The crash happened on State Route 219 and Hillside Court, according to a Mercer County dispatcher.

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When News Center 7 contacted dispatchers, no other information was available.

We are working to find out what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 will follow this story.

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