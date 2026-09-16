Deputies, medics respond to head-on crash on U.S. 36 in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a head-on crash in Darke County on Wednesday.
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The crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. at the 9200 block of U.S. 36, according to Darke County dispatchers.
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The dispatcher confirmed that two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and what caused the crash.
We continue to follow this story.
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