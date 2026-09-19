Deputies, medics respond to multi-vehicle crash; 2 left lanes blocked on I-75 NB in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies and medics responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Harrison Township on Saturday.

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Around 12:44 p.m., deputies and medics were dispatched to I-75 Northbound near Needmore Road on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The crash involved at least three vehicles, according to the sergeant.

Multiple medics were called to the scene, but details on any reported injuries were not immediately available.

The two left lanes are blocked on I-75 North beyond Wagner Ford Rd and Siebenthaler Ave due to the crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates.

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