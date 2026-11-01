Deputies, medics respond to reported shooting in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies and medics responded to a reported shooting in Harrison Township on Sunday.
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Around 3:24 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 60 block of West Nottingham Road on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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Photos from the scene show several sheriff’s cruisers at the scene.
Deputies have blocked off part of the area inside an apartment building with yellow caution tape.
We have a news crew at the scene gathering more information.
News Center 7 has contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to determine what led to the shooting and how many people were injured.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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