Deputies, medics respond to reported shooting in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies and medics responded to a reported shooting in Harrison Township on Sunday.

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Around 3:24 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 60 block of West Nottingham Road on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Photos from the scene show several sheriff’s cruisers at the scene.

Deputies have blocked off part of the area inside an apartment building with yellow caution tape.

We have a news crew at the scene gathering more information.

News Center 7 has contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to determine what led to the shooting and how many people were injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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