UPDATE: Deputies investigating shooting near sports bar in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 3:50 A.M.

Deputies are investigating a shooting near a sports bar in Montgomery County.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is at the scene and will have the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

The shooting was reported around 2:10 a.m. on N. Main Street near Markey Road, according to Montgomery Regional Dispatch Center dispatchers.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a man told dispatchers that he heard three gun shots from a nearby bar.

Video and photos show the area blocked off with yellow caution tape.

There are multiple deputies and cruisers at at the scene.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in Harrison Township on Friday.

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The shooting was reported at around 2:10 a.m. on N. Main Street near Markey Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies were initially dispatched for a reported shots fired before it was upgraded to a shooting, dispatchers said.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the shooting and how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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