Deputies, medics respond to reported shooting near local fire station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a reported shooting in Montgomery County on Saturday.

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Around 1:10 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 1 block of Business Park Drive on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Medics are on the way, but it is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

News Center 7 crews on scene see multiple deputy cruisers and crime scene tape surrounding a Jefferson Township Fire Station.

We will continue updating this story.

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