Deputies, medics respond to serious crash on busy Greene Co. road

Deputies, medics respond to serious crash on busy Greene Co. road

GREENE COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a serious crash in Greene County on Saturday afternoon.

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The crash was reported just before 5:05 p.m. on U.S. 68 at Waynesville Jamestown Road, according to a Greene County Sheriff dispatcher.

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Initial scanner traffic indicated that a motorcycle was involved in the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how serious these injuries are.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

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