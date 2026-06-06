Deputies, medics respond to serious crash on busy Greene Co. road

GREENE COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a serious crash in Greene County on Saturday afternoon.
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The crash was reported just before 5:05 p.m. on U.S. 68 at Waynesville Jamestown Road, according to a Greene County Sheriff dispatcher.
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Initial scanner traffic indicated that a motorcycle was involved in the crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how serious these injuries are.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
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