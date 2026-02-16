Deputies, medics respond to serious crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A large emergency response was dispatched to a serious crash in Darke County on Sunday night.

Deputies and medics responded just before 9 p.m. to the 13,000 block of Yorkshire-Osgood Road after reports that a person was hit by a vehicle, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s dispatcher.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many were injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

