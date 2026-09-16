Deputies, medics respond to serious crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Law enforcement and medics responded to a serious crash in Darke County.
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The crash happened at around 4:03 a.m. at the 8000 block of Horatio-Harris Creek Road near Oakland Church of the Brethren, according to Darke County dispatchers.
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The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) also confirmed that state troopers were heading to the crash scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
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