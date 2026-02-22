Deputies, medics responded to reported crash at busy Darke Co. intersection

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a reported crash at a busy Darke County intersection on Sunday.
The crash was reported around 6:10 p.m. at U.S. 127 near York Road, according to a Darke County dispatcher.
No other information about the crash is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
