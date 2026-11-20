Deputies search for man accused of stealing car from CVS

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing a vehicle from CVS.

The theft occurred on Aug. 27, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

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The theft occurred at the CVS in Harrison Township, located at 4901 N. Main Street.

If you recognize the individual pictured, or have information, reach out to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867

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