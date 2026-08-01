Deputies searching for 2 men accused of making fake purchases on credit cards

Fraud ID Montgomery Photo contributed by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Do you recognize these two men?

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The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they allegedly made two purchases using two different credit cards at Epic Loot Games & Comics.

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“A few days after the purchases, the store received a chargeback notification marking the two purchases as fraudulent,” the social media post said.

The incident happened on June 2.

Contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 if you can identify either suspect.

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