Deputies searching for 2 men accused of making fake purchases on credit cards

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Do you recognize these two men?
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The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they allegedly made two purchases using two different credit cards at Epic Loot Games & Comics.
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“A few days after the purchases, the store received a chargeback notification marking the two purchases as fraudulent,” the social media post said.
The incident happened on June 2.
Contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 if you can identify either suspect.
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