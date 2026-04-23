Deputies searching for area man wanted for aggravated robbery

Photo contributed by Butler Sheriff's Office (via Facebook)

BUTLER COUNTY — Do you recognize this man?

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they are searching for 48-year-old Marcus Jackson.

He is wanted for a felony count of aggravated robbery.

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Jackson is listed as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. His last known address is the 8100 block of Seward Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said that people should not approach this man.

Contact Deputy Chase Stewart at 513-785-1278 if you have any information about this man.

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