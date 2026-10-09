Deputies searching for man who stole city truck

PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies are searching for 34-year-old Anthony D. Polver, who ran away following a chase.

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Polver is a suspect in the theft of a truck from the City of Eaton Maintenance Division.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of State Route 725 and Camden West Elkton Road, according to the City of Eaton.

Polver also faces an active felony warrant issued out of Preble County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation.

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According to law enforcement, Polver has a history of stealing vehicles that have keys left inside.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who sees Polver or knows his location to call 937-456-6262.

Officials warn the public not to approach him.

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