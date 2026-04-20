UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old found safe.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE:
The missing 11-year-old has been found safe, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
INITIAL REPORT:
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy.
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He was last seen wearing a white oversized jacket, black pants, tie-dye Crocs, and a red book bag.
Anyone who has seen Hunter or has information regarding his location is urged to contact the Regional Dispatch Center immediately at 937-225-4357(HELP).
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