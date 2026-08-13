Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old boy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Have you seen this boy?

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The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Syare Day.

He has been classified as a critically endangered missing juvenile, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

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Day was reported missing from the 400 block of Wilbur Avenue.

He was last seen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Day is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 146 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes. Day is autistic and takes medication. He left without his medicine and might be on North Main Street in Harrison Township, the sheriff’s office said.

Contact the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357 (HELP) if you have any information.

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