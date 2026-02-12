Deputies searching for wanted sex offender; do you recognize him?

Do you recognize this man?
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a registered sex offender.
Raymond Delmoral, 35, is accused of a felony count of failure to verify and another felony count of failure to notify as a Tier II sex offender, according to a social media post.
The sheriff’s office posted Delmoral’s photo on its Facebook page.
Contact the Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher at (937) 225-4357 (HELP) if you have any information about his whereabouts.
You can also contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 (STOP).
