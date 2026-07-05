Deputies shoot, kill off-duty armed officer, state police say

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — An off-duty officer was shot and killed by deputies in Northern Kentucky on Friday.

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Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Florence, Kentucky, around 9 p.m. on July 3, Kentucky State Police (KSP) told our news partner WCPO.

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Upon arrival, deputies encountered an off-duty Florence, Kentucky, police officer. He has been identified as Dustin Zink.

Police officials say that he was armed and threatened to harm himself and deputies.

Zink reportedly fired his gun several times, prompting four deputies to discharge their weapons, hitting the off-duty officer, KSP said.

Medics transported Zink to the hospital, where he died.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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