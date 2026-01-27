UPDATE: 2 injured after SUV hits Spectrum van after hitting slick spot in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Deputies and troopers are responding to reports of a crash in Greene County.

The crash was reported in the area on State Route 235 and Ludlow Road in Xenia Twp. around 3 p.m.

A state trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol told News Center 7 on the scene that an SUV was traveling on SR 235 when it hit a slick spot on the road, crossed over the center line, and hit a Spectrum van.

The crash led to the SUV catching on fire.

Video from the scene shows the significant damage the fire caused to the SUV.

Both the driver of the SUV and the Spectrum van were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

