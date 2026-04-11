Deputy, 21-year-old driver seriously injured after head-on crash in Ohio

Deputy, 21-year-old driver seriously injured after head-on crash in Ohio

A sheriff’s deputy and a driver were both injured in a head-on crash in Ohio early Saturday.

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State troopers from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said that the crash happened around 12:09 a.m. on U.S. 62 in Highland County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

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An initial investigation showed that Blake Mallow, 21, of Sabina, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on U.S. 62.

He drove left-of-center and hit a Highland County Sheriff’s cruiser, a 2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor, head-on. It was operated by Danny Strain, 70, of Greenfield, the OSHP spokesperson said.

Medics transported both Mallow and the deputy to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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