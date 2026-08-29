Deputy charged with sexual abuse and misconduct

GALLATIN COUNTY, Kentucky — A deputy in Kentucky is facing multiple charges after a woman reported that he used his position as a law enforcement officer to stalk and sexually abuse her.

Jason Walker, a deputy with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested and booked into the Boone County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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Walker faces the following charges:

Three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

One count of third-degree sexual abuse.

One count of first-degree stalking.

One count of tampering with physical evidence.

One count of first-degree official misconduct.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for help with an investigation that was opened on Aug. 26.

A woman had contacted the sheriff with a complaint against Walker, who then referred the matter to the Boone County investigators.

The sheriff’s office said that Walker contacted the woman between May and August 2026 under the pretense of following up on a domestic violence case he had assisted with.

“They did [then] become consensually flirtatious, even by her own admission. However, it came to light that Deputy Walker was married,” Lieutenant Anthony Theetge with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Theetge said the woman then attempted to cease all conversations with Walker due to the inappropriate nature.

After the woman asked Walker to stop contacting her, he allegedly continued to reach out to her and was found out to be following her and watching her at various locations around the county.

Investigators said that Walker used a law enforcement database to obtain additional personal identifying information about the woman, making her aware that he had access to that information.

“In our experience, when you get this, and you let people know that you have this information, it’s more of a power dynamic,” Theetge said. “It’s letting that person know, quote unquote, what I’m capable of. I can get this information if I want it. And that is obviously a contradiction to the oath that we take as law enforcement officers.”

During one incident, the woman agreed to meet Walker at a local gas station, where he allegedly reached inside of her vehicle and sexually touched her, despite her attempts to get away.

In a separate interaction, Walker responded to the woman’s home in an official capacity and allegedly forcibly sexually touched her while she tried to stop him and walk away, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

In both incidents, Walker was on duty and in full uniform.

Walker attempted to hide his communications and interactions with the woman by repeatedly deleting her from Snapchat and removing her number from his call log.

He also disabled the GPS on his department-issued vehicle to hide his location while stalking or meeting the woman.

Theetge said he hopes that this incident doesn’t skew the public’s view of law enforcement.

“Are there bad law enforcement officers in this country? Absolutely. And nothing makes a good, trustworthy law enforcement officer more angry than a bad officer,” he said.

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