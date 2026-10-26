Deshaun Watson leads Browns to game-winning drive against Titans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass out of the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/John Amis)

NASHVILLE, TN — The Cleveland Browns continue to win dramatically in 2026.

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Deshaun Watson led his fifth game-winning drive in the fourth quarter this season.

He threw a 36-yard pass to Harold Fannin Jr. that set up Andre Szmyt’s 32-yard field goal as time ran out.

The Browns beat the Tennessee Titans, 27-24, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Cleveland improves to 5-2. They are tied for first place with Pittsburgh in the AFC North.

All five of Cleveland’s wins have been by five points or less.

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Tony Pollard ran for two first-quarter touchdowns as the Titans led 14-0. Quinshon Judkins responded with a 5-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 14-7 after one quarter.

Tennessee missed a chance for more points in the second quarter. But Cleveland’s defense stopped them at the goal line. The Titans forced and recovered a fumble. But Denzel Ward intercepted Cam Ward on the next play.

The Browns took advantage as Judkins scored his second touchdown to tie it at 14-14. Szmyt kicked a 28-yard field goal as the first half ended. Cleveland led 17-14 at halftime.

Tennessee tied it at 17-17 with a fourth-quarter field goal with 8:41 left.

Watson’s 8-yard touchdown run capped a 71-yard scoring drive as the Browns led 24-17. Pollard scored his career high-tying third touchdown to tie it at 24 apiece.

Watson connected with Fannin for 36 yards to the Tennessee 19.

An offsides penalty on the Titans moved it to the 14. Szmyt made a walk-off field goal for the second straight week.

Watson completed 25-of-36 passes for 308 yards for his first 300-yard passing game as a Cleveland Brown. K.C. Concepcion caught 8 passes for 129 yards. Judkins ran for 96 yards and two scores.

Cleveland travels to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 1.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

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