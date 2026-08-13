Deshaun Watson to start Browns first preseason game

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 29: Deshaun Watson #4 and Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Cleveland Browns look to pass during Cleveland Browns Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2026 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson has been named the starter for the Cleveland Browns’ first preseason game this weekend.

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Head coach Todd Monken announced the decision on Wednesday.

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The Browns take on the Bears in Chicago on Saturday.

Shedeur Sanders will start the second preseason game when Cleveland takes on the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 22.

Monken told reporters on Wednesday that he has his “reasons for how it’s going to go,” adding that it’s still a competition for the starting role.

“We’re excited to watch guys practice today, let alone on Saturday, and then next week against Buffalo, and we’ll get a chance to see them both. Every week we’ll assess it. It’ll be a little bit more difficult with the player that doesn’t play as much this week or the other quarterbacks, right? We’ll be able to assess the quarterback that started and how he played and when the other quarterbacks came in and then the opposite will be next week against Buffalo,” Monken said.

As WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported, Watson and Sanders have been alternating reps with the first team during the first three weeks of training camp.

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