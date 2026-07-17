Plan for nearly 70,000-square-foot Huber Heights venue moves forward

City leaders approved the next step toward building an almost 70,000-square-foot indoor venue in Huber Heights.

HUBER HEIGHTS — City leaders approved the next step toward building an almost 70,000-square-foot indoor venue in Huber Heights.

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The city’s planning commission approved a detailed plan for the proposed venue, which would be located at 7151 Executive Boulevard, just down the street from the Rose.

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City Manager John Russell told News Center 7 there are very preliminary renderings for the 4,000-seat venue.

The city must figure out how it will pay for what could be as much as $50 million.

Russell said if the city keeps moving in the right direction, it could open up bids for architects by the end of this year.

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