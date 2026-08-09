Detectives investigating after 2 women found dead during apartment fire

CANTON, Ohio — Two women were found dead during an apartment fire in Ohio on Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard told CBS affiliate WOIO-19 that officers responded to the 700 block of Alan Page Drive Southeast at 10 a.m. after receiving a request from the Canton Fire Department, which was already on scene for a structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gabbard said that while firefighters were searching the building, they discovered two deceased women in an apartment.

Both of the women appeared to have severe burns and wounds that the police department said were not associated with the fire.

The women were transported by Canton Fire Medics to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the Canton Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]