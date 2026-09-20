Detectives investigating after inmate found unresponsive in cell

WELLS COUNTY, Indiana — Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in her jail cell.

The initial investigation revealed that a Wells County Jail Inmate, who was arrested on Sept. 15 and had remained in custody until she was found unresponsive in her cell on Sept. 19, according to a spokesperson.

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Upon finding her unresponsive, jail staff immediately began to render first aid and contacted local first responders.

The woman, identified as 66-year-old Sue Stuchell, of Markle, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Stuchell was alone in her cell when she became unresponsive, indicating that there was no foul play by staff or other inmates.

The results of the autopsy and toxicology tests are still pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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