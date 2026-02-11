Developers released updated master plan for 38-acre development

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The public is getting a better idea of what will be inside a 38-acre development at the site of the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds.
Project developers released an updated master plan for the area.
The onMain project is a collaboration between the University of Dayton and Premier Health, transforming the site into a mixed-use development for research technology and workforce deveopment.
The site will include the Think Dayton building, a 120,000 sqft art digital innovation center.
There will also be a residential building and a Canal Park.
Canal Park will feature drifts of native grasses, flowers, and trees.
The full master plan can be viewed here.
