DeWine calls ending Temporary Protective Status for Ohio’s Haitian immigrants a ‘mistake’

OHIO — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is reacting to the Supreme Court of the United States’ ruling allowing the Trump Administration to end the Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitian, Syrian, and other foreign nationals.

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In a statement, DeWine reiterated that he believes that the policy to remove legal TPS holders from the country is a “mistake.”

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The governor spoke about how this ruling means the over 10,000 Haitians who have been living in the state, many of whom are in Springfield, are now subject to immediate deportation and are not legally allowed to be employed here.

“The situation in Haiti could hardly be much worse. The violent gangs run most of the country. The government barely functions. And, the economy is in shambles,” DeWine stated.

He also mentioned that the federal government still has an advisory against traveling to Haiti, and that the Federal Aviation Administration prohibits U.S. carriers from flying to the country out of caution.

“But, more importantly, changing the immigration status of these individuals is not in the best interest of the United States nor Ohio,” DeWine concluded in his statement.

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