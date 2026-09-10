DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of 9/11 victims

OHIO — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be lowered to honor victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

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Friday marks 25 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

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To honor the victims, DeWine has ordered all United States and state of Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state.

This order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Friday.

DeWine is also asking Ohioans to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. to honor the lives lost.

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